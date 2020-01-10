Los Alamos Hunger Walk Draws Nearly 200 Participants

The winning 2019 t-shirt logo created by Elyas Dezendorf. Courtesy photo

By Lynn Wysocki-Smith and Cynthia Biddlecomb

CROP Hunger Walk & Turkey Trot

The CROP Hunger Walk & Turkey Trot held Sunday Nov. 24, raised more than $12,000 for hunger concerns after expenses.

Twenty-five percent of that amount went to supporting the local food bank L.A. Cares. The remaining money raised for CROP/Church World Service supports work in global and domestic relief of hunger and poverty, and relief following natural disasters.

To learn more about this worthy cause, check out https://cwsglobal.org/ or https://www.crophungerwalk.org/losalamosnm/.

The Los Alamos CROP Hunger Walk and Turkey Trot Committee would like to encourage readers in this community to express gratitude to each of the generous local sponsors who made it possible to provide t-shirts for participants, as well as turkeys and pumpkin pies for a random drawing.

These local sponsors include: Lou Santoro's State Farm Insurance Company; The Atomic City Roadrunners; Starkenburg Psychological Services, LLC; the Blackwell Carroll Group of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management; Animal Clinic of Los Alamos; Eye Associates of New Mexico; First United Methodist Church; Hartway & Breshears CPAs; Los Alamos Chiropractic Center; Los Alamos Medical Center; RPM Automotive; The Finishing Touch; Trinity on the Hill Episcopal Church; Unitarian Church of Los Alamos; United Church of Los Alamos; USA Tae Kwon Do Masters Association; KRSN Radio; Los Alamos Daily Post; Los Alamos Monitor; Santa Fe Sports & Images; Coca Cola Bottling Company and the winning young artist of the 2019 t-shirt logo, Elyas Dezendorf.

About 185 people took part in the 2019 CROP Walk in Los Alamos, walking or running the 1.7 mile loop, or a 2.57 mile figure eight that included an additional loop through the stables. About half the runners and walkers took the longer route.

The event was especially fun with people of all ages meeting up with their friends and neighbors, walking or running together, enjoying a community potluck in the middle school cafeteria after returning from the route, and hoping to win a turkey or pumpkin pie in the random drawing at the end. The weather was great for November with sunny skies, no wind, and temperatures in the high forties.

By the day of the walk, many of the participants had been raising money for a couple of months, asking friends, co-workers and family to sponsor their walk or run in this event. A great many other people in town, who weren’t able to attend, sponsored their friends and neighbors who did.

All of these folks made that $12,000 total possible. Together, they all represent a considerable percentage of people in this town who seek a world where there is “enough for all”.

CROP Walks have been held around the country for 50 years, now, raising money to bring wells, farming techniques, food and disaster relief to people in need around the globe. In addition to raising funds, the CROP Walk distance represents the daily average of 2 miles that people around the world must go just to get water, and then another 2 miles to return home.

In 2018 alone, more than 87,000 participants in more than 800 CROP Walks, raised more than $8,300,000. The $15,000 total raised by the Los Alamos and White Rock community was a good share of that 8.3 million dollars!