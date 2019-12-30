Los Alamos County Tops Most Insured In New Mexico

Submitted by Carol A. Clark
on December 30, 2019 - 5:59am
SMARTASSET News:
 
A recent study by financial technology company SmartAsset found the places with the highest insurance coverage rates in New Mexico.
 
Counties were measured by the percentage of the population with auto, health and life insurance coverage. SmartAsset ranks Los Alamos County as #1 in New Mexico.
 
Check out the table to see the top counties in New Mexico:
 
Rank
County
Auto Insurance Coverage
Health Insurance Coverage
Life Insurance Coverage
Overall Coverage Index
1
Los Alamos, NM
83.10%
95.70%
27.94%
45.00
2
Grant, NM
82.64%
95.38%
26.13%
42.69
3
Quay, NM
76.77%
93.83%
28.92%
35.32
4
Guadalupe, NM
69.35%
95.30%
23.52%
34.98
5
Sierra, NM
83.48%
92.59%
20.62%
32.62
6
Torrance, NM
80.87%
91.50%
25.39%
28.59
7
Colfax, NM
82.77%
90.76%
23.26%
26.81
8
Harding, NM
82.00%
90.29%
25.59%
25.71
9
Valencia, NM
80.84%
89.82%
30.02%
25.51
10
De Baca, NM
76.01%
91.02%
27.94%
25.41
 
Additional information on the study and methodology can be found here: https://smartasset.com/life-insurance/how-much-life-insurance-do-i-need#newmexico/overall
