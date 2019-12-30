Los Alamos County Tops Most Insured In New Mexico

SMARTASSET News:

Counties were measured by the percentage of the population with auto, health and life insurance coverage. SmartAsset ranks Los Alamos County as #1 in New Mexico.

Check out the table to see the top counties in New Mexico:

Rank County Auto Insurance Coverage Health Insurance Coverage Life Insurance Coverage Overall Coverage Index 1 Los Alamos, NM 83.10% 95.70% 27.94% 45.00 2 Grant, NM 82.64% 95.38% 26.13% 42.69 3 Quay, NM 76.77% 93.83% 28.92% 35.32 4 Guadalupe, NM 69.35% 95.30% 23.52% 34.98 5 Sierra, NM 83.48% 92.59% 20.62% 32.62 6 Torrance, NM 80.87% 91.50% 25.39% 28.59 7 Colfax, NM 82.77% 90.76% 23.26% 26.81 8 Harding, NM 82.00% 90.29% 25.59% 25.71 9 Valencia, NM 80.84% 89.82% 30.02% 25.51 10 De Baca, NM 76.01% 91.02% 27.94% 25.41