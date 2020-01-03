Los Alamos Big Band New Year’s Dance Saturday

Los Alamos Big Band performs 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday , Jan. 4 in the Parish Hall at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 3700 Canyon Road. C ourtesy/LABB

By JOYCE ANN GUZIK

Los Alamos Big Band

Celebrate the New Year by dancing to tunes of the Los Alamos Big Band, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Saturday , Jan. 4.

The dance will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Hall, and is a fund-raiser for the IHM Youth program.

Admission is $20 per person and $10 for high-school students. Admission is free for middle-school children and younger with a paying adult. Tickets are available at the door.

Come dance to a variety of Big Band favorites, including New York, New York; Moon River; String of Pearls and Beer Barrel Polka, or just relax and listen to the authentic Big Band sound.

The Los Alamos Big Band is a 16-instrument 1940s Glenn Miller-style swing band that plays for public events, weddings, conventions, fund raisers and more.

The band has been playing at dances throughout northern New Mexico since 1984 under the direction of Jan McDonald, who was for many years the band director at Los Alamos High School. The band features well-known local vocalists Rene LeClaire and sisters Grace Willerton and Joy Reynolds.