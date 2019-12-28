Los Alamos Aquatomics Swimmers Shine At State And National Meets Earning Six Of Ten Top Awards

Los Alamos Aquatomics swimmers earned six of the 10 top high point awards. Back row from left, Carson Hick, Sophia Pieck, Duncan Henderson, Julia Quernemoen and Mary Couture. Front row from left, Fayrouz Mourad, Michelle Lo, Owen McLaughlin, Nikolai Nelson and (Allison Amrani, not pictured). Photo by Heath McLaughlin

Orion Henderson represented the Aquatomics in the 18-under USA Swimming National Championship series meet in Federal Way, Wash., and one of a handful of 15 year olds who qualified for this level of swim meet competing in the 400 yd IM and 200 yd breaststroke. Photo by K. Henderson

AQUATOMICS News:

Los Alamos Aquatomics swimmers competed this month at the 2019 New Mexico Age Group Championship Swim Meet in Albuquerque and the 2019 Winter Junior Nationals in Federal Way, Wash.

Qualified swimmers for the New Mexico Championship include Allison Amrani, William Borovina, Mary Couture, Emma Frost, Duncan Henderson, Carson Hick, Marlee Katko, Michelle Lo, Emily McLaughlin, Owen McLaughlin, Fayrouz Mourad, Nikolai Nelson, Grace Nowell, Sophia Pieck, Julia Quernemoen, Lena Ronning, Takeshi Shiina and Helen Slowik.

Notable swims include Sophia Pieck’s 100 yd freestyle (59.49); Carson Hick’s 1650 yd freestyle (16:49.79); Duncan Henderson’s 500 yd freestyle (5:10.38) and 200 yd backstroke (2:09.33); and Fayrouz Mourad who made a 2020 Four Corners Spring Sectionals cut in the 200 yd IM (2:13.00).

Los Alamos Aquatomics swimmers earned six of the 10 top high point awards.