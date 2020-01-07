Longtime Albuquerque Meteorologist Mark Ronchetti Seeks Republican Nomination For U.S. Senate

Mark Ronchetti

From the Mark Ronchetti U.S. Senate Campaign:

Longtime Albuquerque meteorologist Mark Ronchetti announced that he will run for U.S. Senate in New Mexico.

Ronchetti, who has served as chief meteorologist at Albuquerque’s CBS-affiliated news station for 13 years, will seek the Republican nomination in the race.



“Like all New Mexicans, I want my kids to grow up in an America where opportunities are created right here in New Mexico – where the American dream is as strong today as it’s ever been. I’m concerned that Washington is standing in the way of that bright future,” Ronchetti said. “Sadly, politicians like Congressman Ben Ray Lujàn are focused more on fighting one another than fighting for us – and that’s why I couldn’t sit on the sidelines anymore.”

Ronchetti is a political outsider who has worked in television news for more than 23 years. He is a pro-life, pro-2nd Amendment conservative Republican who believes in low taxes and that government’s number one job should be to protect freedom and liberty and keep families safe.

“New Mexicans are fed up with the petty partisan politics that has gotten in the way of progress for New Mexicans,” Ronchetti said. “Hatred for your political opponents can never be stronger than your love of New Mexico – when it is, nobody wins. When partisanship is all that matters, it’s the people that get left behind – I will always put New Mexicans first.”

Ronchetti is the grandson of immigrants whose family has impressed on him the importance of serving one’s community, and that the promise of the American Dream is what makes the United States a truly great and unique country. As New Mexico’s next U.S. senator, Ronchetti said he will take his pragmatic outsider perspective to Washington and always prioritize the future of New Mexico families – and the protection of the American Dream for every child – above all else.

New Mexico deserves a senator who has not been part of the problem in Washington, but a senator who will represent true New Mexican values. Ronchetti said he will be the voice for New Mexicans in the nation’s capital, where he will work to preserve and grow New Mexico’s role at the forefront of the national defense, secure the southern border, and bring much-needed federal help toward the daily fight against crime. He said that he is ready to bring new leadership to Washington.

Ronchetti lives in Albuquerque, where he and his wife Krysty are raising two young daughters. Proud New Mexicans, Mark and Krysty said they want their children to be able to chase and realize their boldest dreams – right here, at home.