LARSO News:

Live Theater at the Los Alamos Senior Centers

The 2020 Season of “Live Theater at the local senior centers” opens with AIRPLANE MODE, a 10-minute comedy by Los Alamos playwright Robert F. Benjamin, performed by Jody Shepard and John Gustafson.

Aging has its interruptions and intrusions, but how to cope with them while others watch?

Free performances and post-show audience talkback are scheduled for: