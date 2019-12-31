Life After 50: Grateful For Our Student Volunteers

By BERNADETTE LAURITZEN

Executive Director LARSO

We have some young people to thank, for helping our local senior centers stay on an even keel. Los Alamos High School students have been helpful in so many ways throughout the holiday season. It is time we stop and say thank you to them all.

NJROTC cadets helped the senior center once again, when they returned for the annual fall spruce up. While the pay was in doughnuts, the cadets and their adults worked hard for hours, to make the facility shine.

The work means a lot to many folks who 20 years ago did all of the work and still continue their volunteer time here. It also added beauty to the outdoors, just in time for the holiday luncheons.

The Toppers sent over their Living Skills students with teachers Analicia Ronquillo and Ro Saunders. The teens were our Thanksgiving volunteers for the White Rock Senior Center luncheon and previously the one at the Betty Ehart Center. Heather Beemer, Speech and Language pathologist and a few of her students came to assist. They served drinks, lunch and pie to the 90 seniors in White Rock and 125 at Betty. It is a two time opportunity that our regular senior center volunteers, of which there are 80, get to be treated like a guest.

Mr. Scott Weisner, Special Education Department Head, stopped by with his students. His LAHS class volunteered for throughout the building, assisting with decorating, making cards and more. Students took a tour of the facility and learned about programs and projects happening in the life of our seniors. They did puzzles and played board games with their elders. They demonstrated that a little bit of kindness goes a long way.