Lewis Muir Marks 47 Years Of Rotary Club Service

Rotary President Phil Dabney, right, accepts a check Tuesday from member Lewis Muir who is celebrating his 47th anniversary this month as an active Rotarian. Photo by Nancy Cerutti

By CAROL A. CLARK

Los Alamos Daily Post

Lewis Muir, a retired pharmacist, is celebrating his 47th anniversary this month as an active Rotarian with the Rotary Club of Los Alamos.

He was honored during the Club’s Tuesday meeting at Cottonwood on the Greens. In the spirit of the Club’s tradition to mark milestones with “happy dollars”, Muir presented the Club with a $47 check, one dollar for each year of membership. He is a Paul Harris Fellow and through the years has contributed more than $3,000 to the Rotary Foundation for international projects in underdeveloped nations, including education, polio eradication and other projects.

Muir joined Rotary Dec. 8, 1972, just six years after the Los Alamos club was chartered and mentioned that he still has the bulletin announcing his induction.

“We were meeting at the Los Alamos Inn at that time,” Muir told the Los Alamos Daily Post during an interview Wednesday. “Jim Cabble sponsored me … he had the Cabble Abstract Company where Fleur de Lys is now. I became secretary/treasurer within six months of joining and have served in its various chairs.”

Chuck Tallman also is a longtime member of Rotary and Muir said from the beginning the two of them were very involved in the student exchange program.

“We raised lots of funds flipping hamburgers,” Muir said.

Rotary President Phil Dabney commended Muir on his longtime dedication to the organization saying, “Even after 47 years, Lewis remains an eager and willing participant in Rotary, who continues to live by the motto, ‘service above self’. Lewis volunteers for local service projects, donates money for local needs where Rotary provides assistance, and comes to our weekly meetings on a regular basis. He is a true Rotarian!”

Muir told the Post why he has spent so many years with the Rotary Club of Los Alamos.

“I felt it was a first class international service organization … I’ve made so many wonderful friends and met so many students from other countries,” Muir said. “I’m hoping I can make it for 50 years!”

Muir is married to Los Alamos artist Janice Parker Muir.

The Rotary Club of Los Alamos meets at lunchtime Tuesdays at Cottonwood on the Greens at the Los Alamos County Golf Course. For information, call Linda Hull at 505.662.7950.