Legislative Preview: Martinez, Chandler, Wallin Jan. 8

LWV News:

The community is invited to the 2020 Legislative Preview 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, i n Fuller Lodge.

Sponsored by the League of Women Voters and the American Association of University Women, the event will be preceded at 6:30 p.m. by refreshments and conversation.

Los Alamos legislators—Rep. Christine Chandler, Sen. Richard Martinez and Sen. Roberto Gonzales (recently appointed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to replace the late Carlos Cisneros)—will share their views on the upcoming session.

In addition, Voices for Children Deputy Director Amber Wallin will discuss tax reform and funding. All of the speakers will answer questions from the audience.

The 2020 New Mexico Legislative Session begins Jan. 21 in Santa Fe and continues for 30 days, ending Feb. 20. Since it is a short session with legislation limited to budget matters, memorials, resolutions, issues receiving attention from the governor, and bills that were vetoed, there will be less action than in the 2019 session.

However, crucial matters will be addressed.