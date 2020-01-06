League Essay Contest Honors 100th Anniversary Of Women’s Suffrage ... 1920 – 2020

Courtesy/LWVLA

LWVLA News:

A hundred years ago on Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee was the last of the necessary 36 states to secure ratification of the Nineteenth Amendments allowing women the right to vote.

To celebrate the event and to remind citizens of those momentous times, the League of Women Voters is sponsoring an essay contest open to all Los Alamos students in grades 9 through 12 attending public, private or home schools.

The essay topic is “U.S. women fought for decades for the right to vote, finally achieving the vote in 1920. What were some of the obstacles to achieving suffrage? Since 1920, there have been many obstacles potential voters have encountered in trying to vote. Discuss one challenge that you think is significant.”

The cash prizes offered are $400 for the first prize and $200 for the second prize.

Essays are due Feb. 16, 2020.

For contest details. see the League of Women Voters website at www.lwvlosalamos.org.