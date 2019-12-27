Last Chance To See 'Paintings, Mixed Media Constructions And Ceramics' By Dana Salmond

Lindsay Provan, left, celebrates her artist mom, Dana Salmond, at Opening Reception of 'Between Earth and Sky' at Mesa Public Library’s upstairs gallery. The show continues through Sunday. Courtesy photo

ART News:

Los Alamos artist Dana Salmond celebrated more thanr 30 years of diverse creativity at her solo show’s opening reception Saturday, Dec. 7. The exhibition, “Between Earth and Sky: Paintings, Mixed Media Constructions and Ceramics” runs through Sunday, Dec. 29 at the Upstairs Gallery at Mesa Public Library in Los Alamos.

The art pieces on display traces Salmond’s history as a resident of Los Alamos since 1980, when she moved here with her husband Randy after they both received their masters degrees from Penn State. In graduate school she was introduced to hand-papermaking and wheel-thrown ceramics, raku, in particular, inspired by a Japanese method of firing pottery.

Salmond continued her pursuit of artistry in clay, teaching hand-built and wheel-thrown pottery at St. John's College in Santa Fe and Fuller Lodge Art Center, and later managed the Clay Studio at the Art Center. In addition, she entered gallery shows with a number of her constructions featuring hand-made paper stretched over interlocking, delicate, rectangular, wood frames with varied colors and paper finishes.

In addition to raising two children, Salmond taught art in Los Alamos Public Schools for 14 years and hand-paper making at UNM-Los Alamos More recently she returned to painting, both in acrylics and watercolor.

“In my work I am fascinated by each medium itself: the paint, clay and paper, and I feel I get my ideas through working in these very tactile mediums,” Salmond said.

Salmond’s show will be on display until Sunday, Dec. 29. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 12-5 p.m. Sunday.