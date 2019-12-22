LARSO New Year’s Eve Party Fundraiser Dec. 31
Moon Pies and other old time candy are part of the New Year’s Eve party fundraiser at the Betty Ehart Senior Center. Courtesy/LARSO
LARSO News:
The Los Alamos and White Rock senior centers are hosting a New Year’s Eve party fundraiser 5-8 p.m. Tues, Dec. 31 at the Betty Ehart Senior Center, 1101 Bathtub Row.
The community is invited to the fundraiser for the centers. Admission is $3 for members and $5 for non-members. Admission includes free popcorn and a chance to win prizes throughout the night.
There will be music, a slide show, and the sale of drinks, snacks and candy, including a hot cocoa bar, an ice cream bar, root beer floats and old time candy like Necco wafer, candy cigarettes, Boston Baked Beans, Candy Buttons, Moon Pies and more!
