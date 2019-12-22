LARSO New Year’s Eve Party Fundraiser Dec. 31

Submitted by Carol A. Clark
on December 22, 2019 - 5:43am
Moon Pies and other old time candy are part of the New Year’s Eve party fundraiser at the Betty Ehart Senior Center. Courtesy/LARSO
 
LARSO News:
 
The Los Alamos and White Rock senior centers are hosting a New Year’s Eve party fundraiser 5-8 p.m. Tues, Dec. 31 at the Betty Ehart Senior Center, 1101 Bathtub Row.
 
The community is invited to the fundraiser for the centers. Admission is $3 for members and $5 for non-members. Admission includes free popcorn and a chance to win prizes throughout the night.
 
There will be music, a slide show, and the sale of drinks, snacks and candy, including a hot cocoa bar, an ice cream bar, root beer floats and old time candy like Necco wafer, candy cigarettes, Boston Baked Beans, Candy Buttons, Moon Pies and more!
