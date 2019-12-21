LARSO Launches ‘A Living Legacy’ Program

Los Alamos Retired and Senior Organization Board members hold plaques donated by Don Dudziak in memory of his wife Judy, to assist in raising funds for the future of local seniors. LARSO Board members from left, Dennis Beery, Ann Shafer, President Bob Swift, John Baillie and Secretary Shelby Redondo. Courtesy photo

LARSO News:

As the year comes to an end, the Los Alamos Retired and Senior Organization (LARSO), will launch a new program called, A Living Legacy.

The Board of Directors has been instrumental, not only in ensuring that both senior centers meet the needs of the community, but also that they remain financially sound. While the centers would remain operational, even in the event of a loss of funds, the goal always is to look toward the future.

One additional reason to raise money is to create new programs that are viable for both centers. LARSO has endured budget cuts over the past years, requiring efforts to offset these cuts.

Donations and fundraising, usually focus during the time of the fiscal year (mid to end), when budget constraints indicate a short fall.

“The need to focus on and create a long-term plan for raising money to support senior center activities, is due to the fact that future funding is always uncertain,” LARSO Board President Bob Swift said. “The viability of the senior center to carry out its mission will always depend on funding constraints. Long-term planning would help alleviate these constraints.”

The long-term goals/financial plan will define the future mission of the centers and potential ways to achieve funding for it. This may be defined as a long-term finance committee or other designation and would include LARSO board members, the executive director, finance officer and community input. The board believes that community involvement is needed, for this complex issue and offers a chance to hear new ideas or approaches.

A donation by Don Dudziak, in memory of his wife Judy has created funding for the Living Legacy wall. The design and materials for the wall are in the final stages and hope to be unveiled before the end of the year. “A Living Legacy, is meant to allow those individuals, businesses and organizations to look to the future,” LARSO Executive Director Bernadette Lauritzen said . “We hope donations might be made to realize the potential of growth for the centers, now and long after we are gone.”

Lauritzen explained that t he plan for the Living Legacy is not to memorialize those who have passed away as the Friends of the Senior Center has a memorial program that honors members, friends or family in a special way. The Living Legacy offers two levels of contributions, $2,500 and $5,000. The final details of the project are nearing completion and a formal dedication will take place at a date to be determined.