LARSO: Driver Safety Training In White Rock Jan. 9

Driver safety training for those over 50 is 1-5 p.m. Jan. 9 at the White Rock Senior Center. Courtesy/LARSO

LARSO News:

Driver’s Safety should be a new learning tool for adults in 2020.

If “driver’s ed for adults” is in your cards, the local senior centers are here for you.

A cadre of local teachers offer many trainings throughout the year in both the Los Alamos and White Rock facilities. This month, White Rock will play host to the training 1-5 p.m. Jan. 9. The 4-hour course is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. The course is open to those 50 years of age and over.

This month Kim Thomas is the instructor for the course. She began teaching after more than 30 years with youth and adults through refereeing in soccer.

“I decided it was time to start volunteering in the senior community and thought that my soccer teaching experience might transfer well to presenting the AARP Smart Driver course,” Thomas said. “I want to help all of us seniors adapt to changes in ourselves, in road design, and vehicle technologies so we can drive as safely as possible for as long as possible and I’ve learned a couple of new ways to drive more safely myself.”

Thomas can tell from head nods and the widening of eyes when a point is driven home as students understand something they hadn’t realized before the class. Nine out of 10 participants change at least one driving behavior, after the course.

Thomas said she believes that students appreciate the new and updated techniques that aid in safer driving. There is more to take into consideration than the safe following distance, setting mirrors and judging tire wear, that many of us were taught so many years ago. There also is valuable information about new vehicle safety enhancements and technologies.

According to Thomas, the course is specifically geared toward folks over 50 and not your standard high school version of driver’s education. There’s a spotlight on:

Effective safe-driving practices;

Skills and strategies to use on the road every day;

Defensive driving techniques to help deal with aggressive drivers;

Local laws and traffic rules for drivers;

Vehicle maintenance and more.

“This course can help boost safety awareness, refresh and improve driving skills, minimize crash risk, increase confidence, prolong mobility, and maintain independence,” Thomas said.

The course benefits help drivers recognize changes in themselves and provides techniques and insight to help us adapt our driving habits, to be safe, allow independence and allow us to stay on the road longer, Thomas said.

Seating is limited to 20 students. To register, call 505.662.8920.