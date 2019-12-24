LALT: The Neverending Story Opens Jan. 10

Submitted by Carol A. Clark
on December 24, 2019 - 8:33am

The Neverending Story opens Jan. 10 at the LALT Performing Arts Center, 1670 Nectar St. Courtesy/LALT

LALT News:

The Neverending Story opens Jan. 10 at the Los Alamos Little Theatre Performing Arts Center, 1670 Nectar St.

Ten percent of profits from this production will be donated to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of New New Mexico.

The Neverending Story is produced by Elisa Enriquez and directed by Mimi Adams. The story surrounds Bastian, a lonely, bullied boy, longing for love and acceptance. He escapes to his school attic with The Neverending Story, a book he “borrowed” from a peculiar book shop.

Atreyu is a young orphan longing to become a hunter among his people. He accepts the challenge of The Great Quest at the behest of an Empress he has never met.

Fantastica is a land of wishes, dreams, and fantasies, ruled by The Childlike Empress and inhabited by fabulous and magical beings. It is being consumed by a growing malevolence known only as “The Nothing.”

Together, can Bastian and Atreyu save Fantastica and embrace the heroes in their own hearts?

Schedule:

  • 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday Jan. 10-25; and
  • 2:30 p.m. Sunday Jan. 12 and 19.

Tickets are available online at Brown Paper Tickets at CB Fox and at the door.

