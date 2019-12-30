LALT: ‘The Neverending Story’ Opens Jan. 10

LALT News:

Los Alamos Little Theatre will present the beloved tale, "The Neverending Story" at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays Jan. 10-25 and 2:30 p.m. Sundays Jan. 12 and 19 at the Performing Arts Center, 1670 Nector St. in Los Alamos.

The production is directed by Mimi Adams and produced by Elisa Enriquez.

"Something special about this show is that 10 percent of profits will be donated to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Northern New Mexico," Enriquez said.

"The Neverending Story" (Die unendliche Geschichte) is a fantasy novel by German writer Michael Ende, first published in 1979. There have been a number of adaptions, including a ballet and several films. The world première of the stage production took place in 2012 in Brisbane, Australia.

In the play, Bastian is a lonely, bullied boy, longing for love and acceptance. He escapes to his school attic with The Neverending Story, a book he “borrowed” from a peculiar book shop. Atreyu is a young orphan longing to become a hunter among his people. He accepts the challenge of The Great Quest at the behest of an Empress he has never met.

Fantastica is a land of wishes, dreams, and fantasies, ruled by The Childlike Empress and inhabited by fabulous and magical beings. It is being consumed by a growing malevolence known only as “The Nothing.” Together, can Bastian and Atreyu save Fantastica and embrace the heroes in their own hearts?

Tickets for "The Neverending Story" are available at CB FOX, at the door and online at Brown Paper Tickets.