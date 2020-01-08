LAFRW Hosts CD3 Candidate Karen Bedonie Thursday

Submitted by Carol A. Clark
on January 8, 2020 - 7:15am

LAFRW News:

The Los Alamos Federated Republican Women will hols its January meeting Thursday, Jan. 9.

The business meeting begins promptly at 11:30 a.m., and all registered Republican women are invited to attend.

Congressional District 3 candidate Karen Bedonie will speak at noon and all county Republicans are invited to attend to hear about and meet this candidate.

Call Cathy Walters at 505.690.2309 for the meeting address. Call Shona Neff at 505.470.3177 for further information.

