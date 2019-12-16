LACF Announces Creation Of Rosalie Heller Annual Memorial Lecture Endowment Fund

Rosalie Heller. Courtesy/LACF

LACF News:

The Los Alamos Community Foundation announces the creation of the Rosalie Heller Annual Memorial Lecture Endowment Fund to financially help support the lecture series held annually by the Los Alamos Arts Council.

“To honor the many contributions Rosalie made to life in Los Alamos, most especially in music, I created the Rosalie Heller Annual Memorial Lecture Fund,” Rosalie’s husband Leon Heller said. “Its purpose is to help finance the lecture series with the same name held under the auspices of the Los Alamos Arts Council.”

To help launch the fund, Leon will match dollar for dollar all donations made to the fund, up to $5,000.

Rosalie made major contributions to classical music in Los Alamos. She taught and inspired more than 300 pupils from ages 5 to 95. A gifted pianist, she performed at more than 100 chamber music concerts in Los Alamos and elsewhere. During her 17 years as artistic director of the Los Alamos Concert Association, many outstanding artists and programs were brought to Los Alamos. Rosalie also was a radio host for more than 10 years during which she created a variety of programs.

Leon said that there is considerable cost to bring in quality lecturers, and this memorial fund will help ensure that the series will continue into the future with the same high caliber of guest speakers.

Information about making contributions to the fund can be found in the LACF website, https://alamos.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/list. If donating by check, please write “Rosalie Heller Lecture Fund” in the check memo field.

More information about the Rosalie Heller Annual Memorial Lecture Series can be found at https://losalamosartscouncil.org/the-rosalie-heller-annual-memorial-lecture-on-music.

About the Los Alamos Community Foundation:

Established in 2015, the focus of the Los Alamos Community Foundation is to improve the quality of life in our community by inspiring, facilitating and supporting enduring philanthropy, and building the capacity and success of our local nonprofit organizations. The Los Alamos Community Foundation currently stewards seven local endowment funds and total assets of more than $350,000. For more information about the Los Alamos Community Foundation, visit www.losalamoscf.org.