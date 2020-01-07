Karen Wray Gallery Offers Oil Painting Classes

ART News:

Anyone who has been thinking about learning how to paint can sign up for the Beginning Painting in Oils class taught by artist and gallery owner Karen Wray.

Beginning

This class is ideal for the absolute beginner or for those who want to learn the fundamentals of painting. Wray uses oil as a medium because it is very forgivable, dries slowly and blends easily. Students will learn about the materials, brushes and surfaces or supports, how to mix paints to make the desired color, brush techniques, how to create the illusion of a 3D form on a 2D surface using values, basic drawing and simple composition, and some atmospheric perspective. The instructor will use demonstrations and discussion, in addition to student’s hands-on experience to introduce basic concepts. Students will never see everyday things the same way again.

Intermediate

More emphasis is placed in this class on building skills and confidence through practice and experimentation. The Beginning Class is highly recommended as a prerequisite. Students should have a working knowledge and some experience with basic painting fundamentals. Students will use their own photographs and will work on several paintings at a time. Students will be encouraged to try different color schemes, formats, change elements to improve their design and experiment with other subject matter and designs. Wray guarantees students will be hooked on painting after this.

After many years of painting, Karen Wray developed a painting class that focused on absolute beginners, presenting material in an order that is satisfying to students and encourages them to continue and build on their skills.

“My classes are precisely what I was looking for when I first started learning how to paint, but couldn't find,” Wray said. “Now my students are learning and making progress much faster than I did on my own.”