Journey Into World Of Fractals At Nature Center Friday

Explore the fascinating world of fractals at 7 p.m. Friday in the planetarium at the Los Alamos Nature Center. Courtesy/PEEC

PEEC News:

Journey into the never-ending world of fractals in an amazing tour of science, math and art at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 at the Los Alamos Nature Center.

Peter Polko will show the award-winning, full-dome planetarium show “Fantastic Fractals”. This show takes viewers on a tour of the fractals in nature and zooms through infinitely complex mathematical fractions.

Featuring original music, the show is both educational and highly entertaining and is appropriate for audiences ages 4 and up.

In addition to the fractals show, PEEC will play the full-dome film “Superpower Dogs” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 in the nature center’s planetarium. Local sponsor Pet Pangaea LLC brought this exciting movie to Los Alamos. Join an immersive adventure that explores the life-saving superpowers and extraordinary bravery of some of the world’s most amazing dogs. This inspiring true story is narrated by Chris Evans and follows six dogs that brave earthquakes and avalanches, protect endangered species and help people with special needs.

Seating is limited for both of these events, so call the nature center at 505.662.0460 or stop by to reserve tickets. Admission to the fractals show is $10 for adults and $8 for children. “Superpower Dogs” is $6 for adults and $4 for children. Events in the planetarium are not recommended for children under age 4.

For more information about this and other PEEC programs, visit www.peecnature.org, email programs@peecnature.org or call 505.662.0460.

PEEC was founded in 2000 to serve the community of Los Alamos. It offers people of all ages a way to enrich their lives by strengthening their connections to our canyons, mesas, mountains, and skies. PEEC operates the Los Alamos Nature Center at 2600 Canyon Road, holds regular programs and events, and hosts a number of interest groups from birding to hiking to butterfly watching. PEEC activities are open to everyone; however, members receive exclusive benefits such as discounts on programs and merchandise. Annual memberships start at $35. To learn more, visit www.peecnature.org.

The nature center will play the full-dome film ‘Superpower Dogs’ 2 p.m. Saturday. Courtesy/PEEC