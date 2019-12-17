On The Job In Los Alamos: At ProjectY Cowork
On the job in Los Alamos Monday is projectY cowork Community and Marketing Manager Christina McCormick. McCormick has been at projectY since early October and has a new membership opportunity for non-profit organizations. The ‘Hornig’ is a specialized plan designed for non-profits that includes full membership for $75 per month, access to space 15 days per month, seven hours of conference room use and mail service in which the member can use projectY cowork as their business address. projectY cowork is a coworking space at 150 Central Park Square that serves as a hub for startups, freelancers and others to be connected to like-minded entrepreneurs, business experts, investors and mentors who will help them achieve their personal and professional goals. For more information, visit www.projectYLosAlamos.com. #worklosalamos #wherediscoveriesaremade. Photo by Jenn Bartram/ladailypost.com
