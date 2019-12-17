On The Job In Los Alamos: At ProjectY Cowork

Submitted by Carol A. Clark
on December 17, 2019 - 7:55am

On the job in Los Alamos Monday is projectY cowork Community and Marketing Manager Christina McCormick. McCormick has been at projectY since early October and has a new membership opportunity for non-profit organizations. The ‘Hornig’ is a specialized plan designed for non-profits that includes full membership for $75 per month, access to space 15 days per month, seven hours of conference room use and mail service in which the member can use projectY cowork as their business address. projectY cowork is a coworking space at 150 Central Park Square that serves as a hub for startups, freelancers and others to be connected to like-minded entrepreneurs, business experts, investors and mentors who will help them achieve their personal and professional goals. For more information, visit www.projectYLosAlamos.com. #worklosalamos #wherediscoveriesaremade. Photo by Jenn Bartram/ladailypost.com

Tags: 
Business
Community

Advertisements

Copyright © 2012-2019 Los Alamos Daily Post - the Official Newspaper of Record in Los Alamos County. This Site and all information contained here including, but not limited to, news stories, photographs, video, charts, graphs and graphics is the property of the Los Alamos Daily Post, unless otherwise noted. Permission to reprint in whole or in part is hereby granted, provided that the Los Alamos Daily Post and the author/photographer are properly cited. Opinions expressed by readers, columnists and other contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of the Los Alamos Daily Post. The Los Alamos Daily Post was founded Feb. 7, 2012 by Owner/Publisher Carol A. Clark.