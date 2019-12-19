On The Job In Los Alamos: Police Sgt. Tim Lonz

Submitted by Carol A. Clark
on December 19, 2019 - 11:29am

On the job in Los Alamos is Los Alamos Police Sgt. Tim Lonz greeting his special need 1st grader friend at the bus this morning in front of a local elementary school. Lonz met his friend in the beginning of this school year while on School Zone Patrol and they became immediate friends. Lonz and his friend communicate through hugs and sign language. Photo by Jenn Bartram/ladailypost.com

