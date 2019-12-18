On The Job In Los Alamos: At Paw-Fect Cuts LLC
On the job in Los Alamos Tuesday is Paw-Fect Cuts LLC Owner Heather Ellis and client Cookie. Ellis has been in business since 2010 and offers a variety of grooming services including a walk-in nail trimming clinic for $10, the last Saturday of every month. The next clinic is 1-4 p.m., Dec. 28 at 208 DP Road Suite B. For information, call 505.470.3490 or visit www.Pawfectcuts.com. #worklosalamos #wherediscoveriesaremade. Photo by Jenn Bartram/ladailypost.com
