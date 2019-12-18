On The Job In Los Alamos: At Paw-Fect Cuts LLC

Submitted by Carol A. Clark
on December 18, 2019 - 11:51am

On the job in Los Alamos Tuesday is Paw-Fect Cuts LLC Owner Heather Ellis and client Cookie. Ellis has been in business since 2010 and offers a variety of grooming services including a walk-in nail trimming clinic for $10, the last Saturday of every month. The next clinic is 1-4 p.m., Dec. 28 at 208 DP Road Suite B. For information, call 505.470.3490 or visit www.Pawfectcuts.com. #worklosalamos #wherediscoveriesaremade. Photo by Jenn Bartram/ladailypost.com

Advertisements

Copyright © 2012-2019 Los Alamos Daily Post - the Official Newspaper of Record in Los Alamos County. This Site and all information contained here including, but not limited to, news stories, photographs, video, charts, graphs and graphics is the property of the Los Alamos Daily Post, unless otherwise noted. Permission to reprint in whole or in part is hereby granted, provided that the Los Alamos Daily Post and the author/photographer are properly cited. Opinions expressed by readers, columnists and other contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of the Los Alamos Daily Post. The Los Alamos Daily Post was founded Feb. 7, 2012 by Owner/Publisher Carol A. Clark.