On The Job In Los Alamos: On Pajarito Mountain

Submitted by Carol A. Clark
on January 8, 2020 - 9:12am

On the job in Los Alamos early this morning are workers preparing the slopes for skiers on Pajarito Mountain. Courtesy/Pajarito Mountain Webcam

Scene of workers on the job this morning preparing the slopes for skiers on Pajarito Mountain. Courtesy/Pajarito Mountain Webcam

Scene of ski patrol members on the job this morning on Pajarito Mountain. Courtesy/Pajarito Mountain Webcam

Scene of workers on the job this morning on Pajarito Mountain. Courtesy/Pajarito Mountain Webcam

Scene of workers on the job as the sun comes up this morning preparing the slopes for skiers on Pajarito Mountain. Courtesy/Pajarito Mountain Webcam

Tags: 
Community
Recreation
Sports

Advertisements

Copyright © 2012-2020 Los Alamos Daily Post is the Official Newspaper of Record in Los Alamos County. This Site and all information contained here including, but not limited to, news stories, photographs, video, charts, graphs and graphics is the property of the Los Alamos Daily Post, unless otherwise noted. Permission to reprint in whole or in part is hereby granted, provided that the Los Alamos Daily Post and the author/photographer are properly cited. Opinions expressed by readers, columnists and other contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of the Los Alamos Daily Post. The Los Alamos Daily Post was founded Feb. 7, 2012 by Owner/Publisher Carol A. Clark.