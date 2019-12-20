January Events Planned At Los Alamos Nature Center

The Los Alamos Nature Center at 2600 Canyon Road. Courtesy/PEEC

PEEC News:

The Los Alamos Nature Center, operated by Pajarito Environmental Education Center at 2600 Canyon Road, has scheduled the following events for the month of January:

Wednesday, Jan. 1

New Year. Same Birds.

Get a jump start on your 2020 birding list by joining us for a morning of birding on New Year's Day. Or try something new in the New Year! Joe Fitzgibbon and Bob Walker will lead this outing. 6:30 AM - 12:00 PM Admission: Free. More information at peecnature.org.

Friday, Jan. 3

Gentle Walk

A gentle walk for which the emphasis is on discovery, not mileage gained. 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Admission: Free. More information at peecnature.org.

Friday, Jan. 3

January Night Sky Show

Learn what is coming up in January's night skies at an interactive tour of the heavens with Paul Arendt. 7:00 PM Admission: $6/adult, $4/child. More information at peecnature.org.

Saturday, Jan. 4

Los Luceros Historic Site Bird Walk

Spend the morning at Los Luceros Historic Site with local birder Joe Fitzgibbon. Los Luceros offers easy access to massive old-growth cottonwoods and fantastic Rio Grande habitat. 7:30 AM - 1:00 PM Admission: $10/PEEC member, $12/non-member. More information at peecnature.org.

Saturday, Jan. 4

Feature Film: National Parks Adventure

Enjoy incredible footage and stories from America's national parks. This film is brought to Los Alamos by our sponsors: CB Fox, Metzger's Hardware, and the Delle Foundation with additional funding from the Manhattan Project National Historical Park. 2:00 PM Admission: $6/adult, $4/child. More information at peecnature.org.

Sunday, Jan. 5

Nature Yoga and Trail Run

Practice yoga with Christa Tyson at the nature center, where you have a great view of nature. Optional: Arrive at 10:30 a.m. to join Christa for a pre-yoga run. 11:45 AM - 12:45 PM Admission: yoga or run for $7/$5 for members; yoga and run for $12/$8 for members. More information at peecnature.org.



Monday, Jan. 6

Nature on Tap: Updates in Astronomy

Join local astronomers to discuss recent updates in astronomy and other topics of interest. 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM Admission: Free. More information at peecnature.org.



Friday, Jan. 10

Gentle Walk

A gentle walk for which the emphasis is on discovery, not mileage gained. 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Admission: Free. More information at peecnature.org.



Friday, Jan. 10

Homeschool Snowshoe Hike

Join PEEC's education staff for a snowshoe hike especially for homeschoolers at Camp May! This trip is targeted for upper elementary school students, ages 8 and up. 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Admission: $4/PEEC members, $5/non-members, $0/accompanying adults. More information at peecnature.org.



Friday, Jan. 10

Fantastic Fractals

See fractals in nature as a full-dome planetarium show! 7:00 PM - 7:45 PM Admission: $10/adult, $8/child. More information at peecnature.org.



Saturday, Jan. 11

Intermediate Snowshoe Outing

Join PEEC and Jean Dewart for an intermediate, point-to-point snowshoe outing from the Las Conchas Trailhead to the East Fork Trailhead. This trip will cover 4.5 miles and about 800 feet of elevation gain. 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM Admission: $8/family and $4/person for PEEC and Los Alamos Mountaineer members, $10/family and $5/person for non-members. More information at peecnature.org.



Saturday, Jan. 11

Feature Film: Superpower Dogs

Join an immersive adventure to experience the life-saving superpowers and extraordinary bravery of some of the world’s most amazing dogs. This film is locally sponsored by Pet Pangaea LLC. 2:00 PM Admission: $6/adult, $4/child. More information at peecnature.org.



Sunday, Jan. 12

Nature Yoga and Trail Run

Practice yoga with Christa Tyson at the nature center, where you have a great view of nature. Optional: Arrive at 10:30 a.m. to join Christa for a pre-yoga run. 11:45 AM - 12:45 PM Admission: yoga or run for $7/$5 for members; yoga and run for $12/$8 for members. More information at peecnature.org.



Monday, Jan. 13

Nature Playtime

Join local families for fun, hands-on activities, hikes, games, and stories in nature. 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Admission: Free. More information at peecnature.org.