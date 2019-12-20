January Events Planned At Los Alamos Nature Center

The Los Alamos Nature Center, operated by Pajarito Environmental Education Center at 2600 Canyon Road, has scheduled the following events for the month of January:  

Wednesday, Jan. 1
New Year. Same Birds.
Get a jump start on your 2020 birding list by joining us for a morning of birding on New Year's Day. Or try something new in the New Year! Joe Fitzgibbon and Bob Walker will lead this outing. 6:30 AM - 12:00 PM Admission: Free. More information at peecnature.org.

 

Friday, Jan. 3
Gentle Walk
A gentle walk for which the emphasis is on discovery, not mileage gained. 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Admission: Free. More information at peecnature.org.

 

Friday, Jan. 3
January Night Sky Show
Learn what is coming up in January's night skies at an interactive tour of the heavens with Paul Arendt. 7:00 PM Admission: $6/adult, $4/child. More information at peecnature.org.

 

Saturday, Jan. 4
Los Luceros Historic Site Bird Walk
Spend the morning at Los Luceros Historic Site with local birder Joe Fitzgibbon. Los Luceros offers easy access to massive old-growth cottonwoods and fantastic Rio Grande habitat. 7:30 AM - 1:00 PM Admission: $10/PEEC member, $12/non-member. More information at peecnature.org.

 

Saturday, Jan. 4
Feature Film: National Parks Adventure
Enjoy incredible footage and stories from America's national parks. This film is brought to Los Alamos by our sponsors: CB Fox, Metzger's Hardware, and the Delle Foundation with additional funding from the Manhattan Project National Historical Park. 2:00 PM Admission: $6/adult, $4/child. More information at peecnature.org.

 

Sunday, Jan. 5
Nature Yoga and Trail Run
Practice yoga with Christa Tyson at the nature center, where you have a great view of nature. Optional: Arrive at 10:30 a.m. to join Christa for a pre-yoga run. 11:45 AM - 12:45 PM Admission: yoga or run for $7/$5 for members; yoga and run for $12/$8 for members. More information at peecnature.org.


Monday, Jan. 6
Nature on Tap: Updates in Astronomy
Join local astronomers to discuss recent updates in astronomy and other topics of interest. 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM Admission: Free. More information at peecnature.org.


Friday, Jan. 10
Gentle Walk
A gentle walk for which the emphasis is on discovery, not mileage gained. 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Admission: Free. More information at peecnature.org.


Friday, Jan. 10
Homeschool Snowshoe Hike
Join PEEC's education staff for a snowshoe hike especially for homeschoolers at Camp May! This trip is targeted for upper elementary school students, ages 8 and up. 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Admission: $4/PEEC members, $5/non-members, $0/accompanying adults. More information at peecnature.org.


Friday, Jan. 10
Fantastic Fractals
See fractals in nature as a full-dome planetarium show! 7:00 PM - 7:45 PM Admission: $10/adult, $8/child. More information at peecnature.org.


Saturday, Jan. 11
Intermediate Snowshoe Outing
Join PEEC and Jean Dewart for an intermediate, point-to-point snowshoe outing from the Las Conchas Trailhead to the East Fork Trailhead. This trip will cover 4.5 miles and about 800 feet of elevation gain. 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM Admission: $8/family and $4/person for PEEC and Los Alamos Mountaineer members, $10/family and $5/person for non-members. More information at peecnature.org.


Saturday, Jan. 11
Feature Film: Superpower Dogs
Join an immersive adventure to experience the life-saving superpowers and extraordinary bravery of some of the world’s most amazing dogs. This film is locally sponsored by Pet Pangaea LLC. 2:00 PM Admission: $6/adult, $4/child. More information at peecnature.org.


Sunday, Jan. 12
Nature Yoga and Trail Run
Practice yoga with Christa Tyson at the nature center, where you have a great view of nature. Optional: Arrive at 10:30 a.m. to join Christa for a pre-yoga run. 11:45 AM - 12:45 PM Admission: yoga or run for $7/$5 for members; yoga and run for $12/$8 for members. More information at peecnature.org.


Monday, Jan. 13
Nature Playtime
Join local families for fun, hands-on activities, hikes, games, and stories in nature. 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Admission: Free. More information at peecnature.org.

