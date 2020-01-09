Jan. 19-25 Proclaimed Diversity Week

From left, Christina Olds, Dr. Madhavi Garimella and Los Alamos County Councilor David Izraelevitz hold up a proclamation, which declares Jan. 19-25 Diversity Week in Los Alamos. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com

Staff Report

Los Alamos County Council issued a proclamation, which declares Jan. 19-25 as Diversity Week.

Councilor David Izraelevtiz presented the proclamation, which read:

WHEREAS: Our community’s success depends upon making everyone living in Los Alamos County feel welcome and included; and

WHEREAS: We are fortunate to have a rich and diverse culture here in Los Alamos, with a wealth of knowledge and fresh perspectives that bring neighbors together to discuss new or differing ideas using thoughtful, civil discourse; we appreciate and respect all opinions, regardless of race, gender, identity and personal beliefs; and

WHEREAS: We recognize the key role that diversity and inclusion has played in our history during the days of the Manhattan Project, which brought together some of the greatest minds and talent from around the world to Los Alamos to live and work side by side; and

WHEREAS: Monday, January 20th, denotes a special federal holiday for an individual who embraced the driving need for diversity in our nation’s culture - Martin Luther King Jr. - and thus there is no better time to recognize and celebrate diversity here in our local community; and

WHEREAS: When we stand together, we create a vibrant culture and growing economy, which in turn makes Los Alamos County more prosperous and more inclusive for everyone, including those wishing to make Los Alamos their home;

NOW, THEREFORE, on behalf of the Council of the Incorporated County of Los Alamos, I do hereby proclaim the Week of January 19 - 25, 2020 as “DIVERSITY WEEK” in Los Alamos County. We urge our citizens to come together this week in celebration, as we focus on building a stronger, united community for everyone to enjoy.