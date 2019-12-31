James Russ Elected President Of State Realtors Assoc.

James Russ II

NMAR News:

James Russ II, broker/owner of Sierra Blanca Realty in Ruidoso, has begun his term as 2020 President of the New Mexico Association of REALTORS (NMAR).

Russ has more than 20 years of professional real estate service and experience. In 2014 he served as president of the Ruidoso/Lincoln County Association of REALTORS and in 2013 he was named their REALTOR of the Year.

He has served in many capacities, including as a member of the Executive Committee and Board of Directors of NMAR. Russ will serve on the National Association of REALTORS (NAR) RPAC Participation Council in 2020, and as 2020 state president will serve on NAR’s Board of Directors.

Besides his volunteer activities with REALTOR organizations, James is involved in the Ruidoso Affordable Housing Committee, the Lincoln County Road Review Commission, the village of Ruidoso’s keep Ruidoso Beautiful Committee, the Sierra Blanca unit advisory board for the Boys and Girls Club, and the Property Tax Protest Board.

To emphasize the unity of REALTORS across New Mexico, James has selected “One Voice One Vision” as his theme for 2020.

Other 2020 NMAR Executive Committee members include: President-Elect Danny Wm. Vigil of Albuquerque; Treasurer Wes Graham, Clovis; Immediate Past President Paul Wilson of Albuquerque; Central District Vice President Tim MacEachen, Albuquerque; Northwest District Vice President Julie Blair, Farmington; Southwest District Vice President Sonya Roberts, Alamogordo; Southeast District Vice President Esther, Roswell; and Secretary/CEO, M. Steven Anaya, NMAR in Santa Fe.

2020 officers and directors of the New Mexico Association of REALTORS will be installed January 29 at La Fonda on the Plaza, Santa Fe, as part of NMAR’s Leadership, Legislative, and Business Meetings.