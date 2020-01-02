Highlights Of Events In And Around Town In 2019

Central Avenue is filled with more than 1,300 pumpkin carvers Oct. 26 attempting to break the world record. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com

By BONNIE J. GORDON

Los Alamos Daily Post

The community was busy with a variety of special events in 2019. Here are a few of the highlitghts:

Mass Pumpkin Carving Event Central Avenue was awash with more than 1,300 pumpkin carvers attempting to break the Guinness World Record for simultaneous pumpkin carving Saturday, Oct. 26 in the heart of downtown Los Alamos. The Los Alamos Arts Council sponsored the activity. Organizers are still awaiting certification from Guinness, but are hopeful it will come sometime soon. Read more: https://ladailypost.com/content/pumpkin-carvers-flood-downtown-los-alamos 2019 Living Treasures Named

Sunday, April 28 at the Betty Ehart Senior Center, the community honored the 2019 Living Treasures Robert ‘Bob’ Benjamin, Joel Dahlby and Denny Erickson. The living treasures program was started in 1999 by Rosalee Heller with Karen Nielsen Brandt to celebrate the enormous role so many local senior citizens play in the history of Los Alamos. To learn about this year's recipients, click here.

Secret City Concert Series Brings Big Names; Local Favorites To Town

The Secret City Concert Series kicked off May 24 at Ashley Pond Park with several new additions to the annual concert series. These additions included Nonprofit Row, the New Mexico Craft Distillery Garden and added security. Sancre Productions won the contract to produce the Summer Concert Series for 2019.

ScienceFest Provides Eureka Moments

Los Alamos ScienceFest featured interactive demonstrations, hands-on activities and dynamic speakers to engage adults, kids, and families July 9-14. Read more: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uF-1MJTnqvcm_gJvA8URA_AljPs0bc7W/view

Taste of Knowledge Breaks Records

Members of the community turned out Aug. 25, to generously support education at the Los Alamos Public Schools Foundation’s annual fundraiser, a “Taste Of Knowledge”. The event was a great success and raised a record-breaking $50,000 for Los Alamos Public Schools. Of the total raised, almost $30,000 was given during the paddle raise and through online donations from a number of extremely generous individuals. Read more: https://ladailypost.com/content/laps-foundation-says-thank-you-%E2%80%98taste-knowledge%E2%80%99-fundraiser-record-breaking-success

NM Association Of Museums Names ‘Penstemon Whisperer’ Larry Deaven Volunteer Of The Year

Larry Deaven was honored as Volunteer of the Year by the New Mexico Association of Museums for his work in the penstemon gardens at the Los Alamos Nature Center. PEEC staff gathered Sept. 24 at the awards event with Deaven. Read more: https://www.ladailypost.com/content/nm-association-museums-names-%E2%80%98penstemon-whisperer%E2%80%99-larry-deaven-volunteer-year

Health Fair A Big Success

The 34th annual Los Alamos Health Fair drew big crowds to Griffith Gym Sept. 30 for one of the largest Fairs ever. More information: https://ladailypost.com/content/scenes-2019-los-alamos-health-fair

Self Help Inc. Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Self Help Inc. celebrated its anniversary with a West Coast Food and Wine Tour Saturday, Oct. 5 at Trinity on the Hill Episcopal Church. Self Help is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting those in need in northern New Mexico. Since 1969, Self Help has provided consultation and advocacy, emergency financial assistance and seed money grants to residents of Los Alamos, northern Santa Fe, Rio Arriba and Taos counties. Read more: https://ladailypost.com/content/gala-self-help-celebrates-50-years-service

Los Alamos Light Opera Production Of “The Addams Family”

Opening Oct. 25, during Halloweekend, LALO’s production of “The Addams Family” was spooky and kooky and excellently done. It featured a marvelous cast and a terrific chorus of singing and dancing family ghosts. Read more: https://ladailypost.com/content/lalo%E2%80%99s-addams-family-great-halloween-treat

New Children’s Book By Fran Stoval

Los Alamos artist Fran Stoval published a new book for kids in grades 4-6. “The Secret Dragons” tells the story of three kids spending the summer at Tent Rocks Guest Ranch discover a dragon’s egg. When it hatches, they go looking for the dragon’s parents and discover a colony of dragons living in the Valle Caldera. Read more: https://ladailypost.com/content/los-alamos-author-fran-stoval-reveals-secret-dragons-valle-caldera-new-book-children

YMCA Little Shops Pop-up

YMCA Little Shops Pop-up Market added to the fun on 2019 Small Business Saturday, Nov 30, which was one of the most successful ever. Read more: https://ladailypost.com/content/little-shops-pop-market-ymca-packed-shoppers-2019-small-business-saturday-today

Liddie Martinez Publishes New Cookbook

Local author Liddie Martinez published a new cookbook “The Red Chile Line: Historic Northern New Mexico” Cooking. Her grandmother inspired her love of traditional northern New Mexico cooking. The cookbook was released by Pajarito Press, co-owned by Nancy Bartlit and Mark Rayburn of Los Alamos. Read more: https://ladailypost.com/content/author-liddie-martinez-discusses-her-new-cookbook-chile-line-historic-northern-new-mexican

Roger Montoya Of Moving Arts Española Named CNN Hero

Roger Montoya of Moving Arts Española traveled to New York City to be honored Dec. 8 as one of the top 10 CNN Heroes of 2019 during the CNN Heros: An All Star Tribute. Read more: https://www.ladailypost.com/content/celebration-honors-cnn-hero-roger-montoya

Dance Arts Los Alamos (DALA) Revives ‘Nutcracker On The Hill’

Dance Arts Los Alamos (DALA) revived “Nutcracker on The Hill”. The audience traveled back to the era of the Manhattan Project with this Los Alamos themed “Nutcracker”. DALA Artistic Director Jonathan Guise created this special Nutcracker. Guise returned to Los Alamos this year, prompting the revival of “Nutcracker on the Hill”. Read more: https://www.ladailypost.com/content/nutcracker-hill-dancers-visit-senior-center