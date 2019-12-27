Governor Statement On Passing Of Rep. Bill Pratt

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham

STATE News:

SANTA FE ― Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement Thursday regarding the passing of New Mexico State Rep. William Pratt:

“I am so saddened to hear of Representative Pratt’s passing, a man who never refused a call to serve others. As a physician he provided health care to underserved New Mexicans and as a legislator he worked diligently, often behind the scenes, to ensure everyone had a voice in the political process.