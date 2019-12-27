Governor Statement On Passing Of Rep. Bill Pratt
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham
SANTA FE ― Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement Thursday regarding the passing of New Mexico State Rep. William Pratt:
“I am so saddened to hear of Representative Pratt’s passing, a man who never refused a call to serve others. As a physician he provided health care to underserved New Mexicans and as a legislator he worked diligently, often behind the scenes, to ensure everyone had a voice in the political process.
“Representative Pratt was a dedicated member of the community and in his short time in office established himself as a valued voice within the New Mexico House of Representatives. His loved ones are in my thoughts and prayers.”
