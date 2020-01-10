Governor Seeks Gaming Control Board Applications

STATE News:

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is accepting applications for a certified public accountant for the state Gaming Control Board.

The full-time, paid position has been vacant for some time.

The New Mexico Gaming Control Board is responsible for regulating legalized gaming at New Mexico’s licensed racetracks, veteran and fraternal organizations. In addition, the agency is responsible for investigating and enforcing violations of the laws and regulations that prohibit illegal gambling activities in the state, and monitoring New Mexico’s tribal gaming compacts.

The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17. Applicants must be residents of New Mexico, citizens of the United States and have at least five years experience in public accountancy.