Governor Seeks Gaming Control Board Applications

Submitted by Carol A. Clark
on January 10, 2020 - 4:28pm
STATE News:
 
SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is accepting applications for a certified public accountant for the state Gaming Control Board.
 
The full-time, paid position has been vacant for some time.
 
The New Mexico Gaming Control Board is responsible for regulating legalized gaming at New Mexico’s licensed racetracks, veteran and fraternal organizations. In addition, the agency is responsible for investigating and enforcing violations of the laws and regulations that prohibit illegal gambling activities in the state, and monitoring New Mexico’s tribal gaming compacts.
 
The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17.  Applicants must be residents of New Mexico, citizens of the United States and have at least five years experience in public accountancy.
 
Those interested should send a resume and letter of interest to Melissa Salazar, director of Boards and Commissions, at melissa.salazar3@state.nm.us.
 
Tags: 
Politics
State

Advertisements

Copyright © 2012-2020 Los Alamos Daily Post is the Official Newspaper of Record in Los Alamos County. This Site and all information contained here including, but not limited to, news stories, photographs, video, charts, graphs and graphics is the property of the Los Alamos Daily Post, unless otherwise noted. Permission to reprint in whole or in part is hereby granted, provided that the Los Alamos Daily Post and the author/photographer are properly cited. Opinions expressed by readers, columnists and other contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of the Los Alamos Daily Post. The Los Alamos Daily Post was founded Feb. 7, 2012 by Owner/Publisher Carol A. Clark.