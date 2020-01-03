Governor On Passing Of Councilor Ken Sanchez

Ken Sanchez

STATE News:

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement Thursday upon the death of longtime Albuquerque City Councilor Ken Sanchez:

“Ken Sanchez was a dedicated public servant and a fierce advocate for the West Side, his home. He worked tirelessly to deliver public safety resources, roadway improvements, community and senior centers and so much more.

“ We should all aspire to champion our neighbors’ causes and best interests with the same passion as Ken. I remember working with him during my time as a Bernalillo County commissioner to deliver improvements to Paseo del Norte, a project that could’ve easily gotten bogged down in red tape. Instead, Ken was determined to be a problem-solver and find a way.

“ He made Albuquerque a better place. He will be missed, and his family and loved ones are in my prayers.”