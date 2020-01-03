Governor On Passing Of Councilor Ken Sanchez

Submitted by Carol A. Clark
on January 3, 2020 - 7:04am
Ken Sanchez
 
STATE News:
 
SANTA FE Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement Thursday upon the death of longtime Albuquerque City Councilor Ken Sanchez: 
 
“Ken Sanchez was a dedicated public servant and a fierce advocate for the West Side, his home. He worked tirelessly to deliver public safety resources, roadway improvements, community and senior centers and so much more.
 
We should all aspire to champion our neighbors’ causes and best interests with the same passion as Ken. I remember working with him during my time as a Bernalillo County commissioner to deliver improvements to Paseo del Norte, a project that could’ve easily gotten bogged down in red tape. Instead, Ken was determined to be a problem-solver and find a way.
 
He made Albuquerque a better place. He will be missed, and his family and loved ones are in my prayers.”
 
The governor has ordered all state flags to half staff through sundown Friday.
