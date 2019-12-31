Governor Orders 12-Week Paid Parental Leave For State Employees Effective Jan. 1

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham

From the Office of the Governor:

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order Tuesday directing the State Personnel Office to establish a 12-week paid parental leave policy for all state employees under her purview, advancing her efforts to provide a family-friendly workplace in New Mexico state government.

It is the first time New Mexico state government has provided paid family leave.

“Ensuring that families have time to bond with and care for their children is incredibly important,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “That this was not in place for state employees before is a shame, and I am proud that we are making the situation right. New Mexico state government is committed to recruiting, retaining and supporting dedicated and talented employees to serve our neighbors all across the state. It’s important to me that we set a positive standard in state government, continuing to establish the state as family-friendly and taking action to ensure a healthy and responsible workplace for New Mexico state government families.”

The executive order stipulates that the statewide paid parental leave policy will provide for 12 weeks of fully paid parental leave following the birth or adoption of a child, running concurrently with leave under the federal Family Medical Leave Act as applicable.

The policy will take effect Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, and will be implemented at all state departments and agencies over which the governor has authority. The full executive order can be found here​

The Lujan Grisham administration, as part of the governor’s ongoing efforts to cut the state’s persistent employee vacancy rate, earlier this month hosted a four-day rapid hire event in Albuquerque, drawing more than 3,700 applicants from across the state seeking stable employment and high-quality benefits in a job with state government.

New Mexico state government was awarded a “Family Friendly” business award for the first time ever earlier this year, receiving the Platinum Seal from Family Friendly New Mexico, the highest honor offered by the nonprofit initiative that has been supporting and recognizing businesses that adopt family-friendly policies since 2015.