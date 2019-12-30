Governor Names Roberto Gonzales To Senate Seat

Newly appointed Sen. Roberto ‘Bobby’ Gonzales

STATE News:

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Friday named Rep. Roberto “Bobby” Gonzales of Ranchos de Taos to fill the Senate District 6 seat long occupied by the late Sen. Carlos Cisneros.

District 6 is comprised of Los Alamos. Rio Arriba, Santa Fe and Taos counties.

Sen. Gonzales was nominated to fill the remainder of Sen. Cisneros’ term, which runs through 2020, by both Rio Arriba and Taos counties, the latter of which makes up the majority of Senate District 6. Cisneros had represented the district since 1985.

“For more than 20 years, Bobby Gonzales has served many of the same constituents he will now represent as senator with intelligence and integrity,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “He had a close working relationship with Senator Cisneros, which is an important factor for the community in ensuring consistency and stability. In addition, Bobby and I have worked very effectively on a number of shared priorities. With his wealth of legislative experience and his commendable record of responsive and proactive public service, I know he will hit the ground running.”

“The county commissions of this district sent me two qualified nominees,” the governor added. “Kristina Ortez is a strong advocate, and I look forward to her future in public service.”

Gonzales, 69, was born and raised in New Mexico. A retired educator, he was first elected to the House in 1995. He was most recently vice chairman of the House Appropriations Committee and served on the Legislative Finance Committee until his appointment to the Senate. He also served, during his time in the House, as vice chairman of the Education Committee, vice chairman of the Taxation and Revenue Committee, chairman of the Transportation Infrastructure Revenue Committee and chairman of the capital outlay subcommittee.

“I am humbled by this appointment and honored to have the opportunity to continue to serve my neighbors in the four counties of this great district,” Sen. Gonzales said. “Carlos Cisneros left big shoes to fill, and I have my work cut out for me. I am eager to get started, I am grateful to the governor and to my family for their support during this process, and I hope my constituents know I will continue to represent them every single day as best I can.”