Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Visits Navajo Nation Today

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham

From the Office of the Governor:

SANTA FE – At President Jonathan Nez’s invitation, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is today visiting the Navajo Nation.

The governor is touring a new manufacturing facility and Fire Rock Navajo Casino in Church Rock; Navajo Technical University and the Navajo Judicial Complex in Crownpoint and the site of the future Gallup Indian Medical Center.

“Strengthening state and tribal partnerships has been a top priority of my administration since Day One,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “We must validate and honor and improve our government-to-government relationships. I am always honored to spend time with President Nez, and I greatly look forward to this visit – and many more to come.”

While in Crownpoint, the governor will participate in two listening-session roundtables with tribal leaders – one on education and one on public safety.

“I want to hear from the Nation’s leaders, get their thoughts and ideas on how we can collaboratively address these pressing issues,” the governor said.

The Navajo Nation covers about 27,000 square miles in New Mexico, Utah and Arizona. It is the largest U.S. tribe, with almost 300,000 members, more than a third of whom live in New Mexico.