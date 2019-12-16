Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Education Cabinet Secretaries Hold Town Hall On Education Dec. 18

Submitted by Carol A. Clark
on December 16, 2019 - 5:59am
 
STATE News:
 
SANTA FE Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday that she will be holding a community town hall on education in New Mexico ahead of the 2020 legislative session.
 
The governor will be joined by Early Childhood Education and Care Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky, Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart and Higher Education Secretary Kate O’Neill. 
 
The town hall is 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 at the APS Berna Facio Professional Development Complex at 3315 Louisiana Blvd NE in Albuquerque.

Childcare for children ages two and older is available and snacks will be provided. The event will be streamed live online and open to the media. Questions for the governor and cabinet secretaries on education may be submitted ahead of time at governor.state.nm.us/townhall/​.
Tags: 
Education
Politics
State

Advertisements

Copyright © 2012-2019 Los Alamos Daily Post - the Official Newspaper of Record in Los Alamos County. This Site and all information contained here including, but not limited to, news stories, photographs, video, charts, graphs and graphics is the property of the Los Alamos Daily Post, unless otherwise noted. Permission to reprint in whole or in part is hereby granted, provided that the Los Alamos Daily Post and the author/photographer are properly cited. Opinions expressed by readers, columnists and other contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of the Los Alamos Daily Post. The Los Alamos Daily Post was founded Feb. 7, 2012 by Owner/Publisher Carol A. Clark.