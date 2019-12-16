Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Education Cabinet Secretaries Hold Town Hall On Education Dec. 18

STATE News:

SANTA FE ― Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday that she will be holding a community town hall on education in New Mexico ahead of the 2020 legislative session.

The governor will be joined by Early Childhood Education and Care Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky, Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart and Higher Education Secretary Kate O’Neill.

The town hall is 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 at the APS Berna Facio Professional Development Complex at 3315 Louisiana Blvd NE in Albuquerque.