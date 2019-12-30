GOP Seeks Participants For Elections 101 Seminar

GOP News:

There is a very important election that culminates Nov. 3, 2020, and New Mexico's future depends on a fair election.



The Republican Party of New Mexico is calling on members to participate Jan. 4, 2020 in a training for volunteers called, Elections 101 Seminar: To Help Keep New Mexico Elections Fair.



Most New Mexicans are aware that there is an election season just ahead that is vital to the GOP future. There are more than 530 polling locations plus 33 county clerk offices that need staff and trained volunteers. Rough count, needed are 1,200 trained election watchers, poll challengers and even more to secure the next election.

There is no cost to attend Elections 101. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Registration is required. Last day to register is 8 p.m. Jan. 2, 2020, Click here for details.

To volunteer for the New Mexico Election Integrity Team, click here.