GOP Hosts Candidate Forum At UNM-LA Thursday

January 5, 2020
The Republican Party of Los Alamos (RPLA) meets Thursday, Jan. 9 in Room 505 at UNM-LA. A light supper will be provided.
 
The public is invited at 6 p.m. to attend a candidate forum, which includes candidates for the 3rd Congressional District Audra Brown, Alexis Johnson and Karen Bedonie.
 
Following a break for refreshments, all registered Republicans are invited to attend the RPLA monthly Central Committee business meeting.
 
For information, email leadership@losalamosgop.com.
