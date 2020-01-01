Former LANL Director Siegfried Hecker To Speak At Annual Alice And Lawry Mann Lecture Saturday, Jan. 11

Former Los Alamos National Laboratory Director Siegfried Hecker

HISTORICAL SOCIETY News:

Dr. Siegfried Hecker will return to Los Alamos to present this year’s annual Alice and Lawry Mann Lecture Saturday, Jan. 11.

The talk is open to the public and will start at 7 p.m. in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1967 18th St.

Titled, “North Korea and Iran: Looking back and looking ahead,” the talk will assess the current issues in two of the world’s major hotspots.

Hecker said that “the signs are ominous for what will happen in North Korea and in Iran in 2020 and beyond.” He also will “look at 2019 in review to see if matters could have turned out differently and to look for lessons learned for the future.”

Dr. Hecker was the director of Los Alamos National Laboratory from 1986 to 1997. He is professor emeritus (research) in the Department of Management Science and Engineering and a senior fellow emeritus at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies (FSI) and the Center for International Security and Cooperation (CISAC) at Stanford University. He was co-director of CISAC from 2007-2012.

Dr. Hecker received his B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. degrees in metallurgy from Case Western Reserve University. His current professional interests include nuclear weapons policy, plutonium research, global nuclear risk reduction with Russia, China, Pakistan, India, North Korea, and Iran, as well as the safety and security implications of the global expansion of nuclear energy and threats of nuclear terrorism.

In 2016, he published the two edited volumes of Doomed to Cooperate, documenting the history of the Russian-U.S. laboratory-to-laboratory nuclear cooperation since 1992.

Among other awards, Dr. Hecker has received the Presidential Enrico Fermi Award and the American Nuclear Society’s Eisenhower Medal.

He is a member of the U.S. National Academy of Engineering and a foreign member of the Russian Academy of Sciences. This yearly lecture is held in honor of Alice and Lawry Mann, Los Alamos residents who gave generously of themselves to their community and their church. The Manns came to Los Alamos in 1958, and Lawry worked in LANL’s CTR Division, most of the time as a group leader.

He retired from the Lab in 1991. He served for 10 years on the County Council and during that time was instrumental in achieving the resolution that invited Sarov, Russia, to become a Sister City to Los Alamos.

Lawry and Alice traveled to Sarov twice, serving as goodwill ambassadors and interfacing with government leaders and private citizens. In return, they hosted visiting groups from Sarov countless times. Alice serves on the Art in Public Places Board and is known for her beautiful flower arrangements that grace the tables at many Los Alamos events.

The Alice and Lawry Mann Lecture is sponsored by the Los Alamos Historical Society and will once again be hosted by the LDS church.