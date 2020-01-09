Former LANL Director Siegfried Hecker To Speak At Alice And Lawry Mann Lecture Saturday, Jan. 11

Dr. Siegfried Hecker during t he official CTBTO photostream. Courtesy photo

LAHS News:

Dr. Siegfried Hecker will give his annual talk on the state of nuclear arms control and world politics, 7 p.m., Jan. 11 at the Alice and Lawry Mann Lecture .

Hecker served as the fifth director of Los Alamos National Laboratory from 1986 to 1997, and is now a senior fellow emeritus at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies.

He has spoken to a full house each year he has returned to Los Alamos for this event. Come early for the best seating!