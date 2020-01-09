Former LANL Director Siegfried Hecker To Speak At Alice And Lawry Mann Lecture Saturday, Jan. 11

Submitted by Carol A. Clark
on January 9, 2020 - 8:46am
Dr. Siegfried Hecker during the official CTBTO photostream. Courtesy photo
 
LAHS News:
 
Dr. Siegfried Hecker will give his annual talk on the state of nuclear arms control and world politics, 7 p.m., Jan. 11 at the Alice and Lawry Mann Lecture.
 
Hecker served as the fifth director of Los Alamos National Laboratory from 1986 to 1997, and is now a senior fellow emeritus at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies.

He has spoken to a full house each year he has returned to Los Alamos for this event. Come early for the best seating!

