FBI Offers Up To $5K For Info Leading To Arrest Of Jose Arturo Navarrete, Jr., Who May Be In New Mexico

The FBI is requesting assistance from the public to help locate Jose Arturo Navarrete, Jr., who is wanted for federal unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Navarrete was last seen in Texas and may be in New Mexico, Arizona, Texas or Mexico.

Navarrete, who was born in Midland, Texas, is described as a 24-year-old Hispanic male with hazel eyes and black hair. He weighs 172 pounds and stands 5'11" tall.

A federal arrest warrant was issued Aug. 22, 2019 in the United States District Court, Eastern District of California in Sacramento, Calif., for Navarrete after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

According to court documents, Navarrete fled prosecution in Sacramento County for multiple criminal counts for the alleged sexual assault of a child under the age of 14. A felony arrest warrant was issued June 14, 2019 for Navarrete by the Sacramento County Superior Court after he was charged with four counts of lewd or lascivious act with a child under 14, three counts of sex act with a child 10 years old or younger, and four counts of oral sex with a child 10 years old or younger.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading directly to the capture of Jose Arturo Navarrete. Anyone with information about the location of Navarrete may call the FBI Sacramento Field Office at 916.746.7000 or contact the nearest FBI field office or United States embassy. Tips also may be submitted anonymously to tips.fbi.gov.