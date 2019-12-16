EDD: Innovation Research (NMSBIR) Grants Awarded To Three New Mexico Technology Companies

EDD News:

SANTA FE — Economic Development Secretary Alicia J. Keyes announced that three New Mexico companies will receive New Mexico Small Business Innovation Research (NMSBIR) Grants to help their businesses grow.

The NMSBIR Grant Program provides recipients additional resources to commercialize the technology developed using Federal SBIR funding. NMSBIR is designed to support local science and technology companies in achieving these goals.

The grant program was revamped in 2019 with a more technical and expert review of the business proposals. The initial 15 applications were narrowed to five and those applicants were interviewed by the new Technology Research Collaborative Board before the final three were funded.

The TRC Board is a revised panel of 11 university, science, and business experts brought together by the EDD to promote technology commercialization in New Mexico. Among its members are Gabe Mounce of the Air Force Research Lab and Mark Johnson of Descartes Labs.

"This money comes at an important time for these companies as they finish research and development and prepare for commercialization," Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes said. "The program is now more accountable and we think the companies receiving grants are better able to succeed and create jobs."

SBIR grants are competitive federal grants supporting small businesses engaged in research and development of high potential technologies. This competitive grant matches Phase I SBIR awards up to $25,000 and Phase II awardees are eligible for a match up to $100,000.

The following Albuquerque based companies were awarded NMSBIR Phase II grants for Fall FY20 and are brilliant examples of the target industries that help diversify the New Mexico economy:

LoadPath LLC delivers mechanical, structural, and thermal technologies for satellite and space launch applications. This award will allow them to move toward commercialization of their product to be able to deliver thermal control subsystem technologies that enable future high-power small spacecraft. LoadPath was also a recent recipient of state funds through the Job Training Incentive Program, which will allow them to hire and train new employees into their high-technology, high-wage positions.

VisionQuest Biomedical LLC develops and deploys imaging technologies to give access to the millions of individuals in the U.S. and worldwide with limited or no access to healthcare, especially as related to diabetes and eyecare. Funds will go toward commercialization of new retinol image technology which will allow for better identification of malarial biomarkers in eyes to diagnose cerebral malaria, a disease that is most common in tropical regions of the world such as Africa.

X-Bow Launch Systems recently moved their primary operations from Auburn, Calif. to Albuquerque. An additive manufacturer of rocket propellant, X-Bow award will be used to aid in its development of additively manufactured solid propellant technology with applications across many industries, including automotive airbag deployers and motors for small tactical applications to the largest rocket boosters.