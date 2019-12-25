EDD: Grants For Science And Technology Start-Ups

Submitted by Carol A. Clark
on December 25, 2019 - 12:58pm
EDD News:
 
SANTA FE The New Mexico Economic Development Department is offering a new small grants program to science and technology start-ups, Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes has announced.
 
The Business Start-Up Grants can be used by potentially high-growth, for profit companies in New Mexico in the science and technology fields with fewer than 50 employees.
 
Applicants must demonstrate the potential to create jobs or generate additional private investment, be headquartered in New Mexico, and provide a letter of good standing or Certificate of Compliance with the state Taxation and Revenue Department.
 
The Office of Science and Technology will grant up to 10 companies and funds need to be used by June 30, 2020. Grant amounts will be up to $10,000 each, with awards dispersed immediately upon execution of a contract and state vendor approval. Awarded companies must agree to seek out additional funding and provide a 6-month and 12-month status report after receiving a grant.
 
Eligible companies must be working in one of the following industry sectors:
  • Aerospace
  • Biosciences
  • Cybersecurity
  • Intelligent Manufacturing
  • Sustainable & Green Energy
 
The following guidelines will be used to determine whether an applicant qualifies as high growth:
  • Unique product or service
  • Clear and compelling business proposition
  • Scalable product and business model
  • Capable team
  • Potential to create jobs in New Mexico, private investment 
  • Economic benefit to the state

The new Business Start-Up Grant application is available here. The submission deadline is Monday Jan. 23, 2020. For more information contact Director Myrriah Tomar, Ph.D., of the Science and Technology Office at 505.827.0222 or email Myrriah.Tomar@state.nm.us.
Tags: 
Science
Business
Environment
State

Advertisements

Copyright © 2012-2019 Los Alamos Daily Post - the Official Newspaper of Record in Los Alamos County. This Site and all information contained here including, but not limited to, news stories, photographs, video, charts, graphs and graphics is the property of the Los Alamos Daily Post, unless otherwise noted. Permission to reprint in whole or in part is hereby granted, provided that the Los Alamos Daily Post and the author/photographer are properly cited. Opinions expressed by readers, columnists and other contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of the Los Alamos Daily Post. The Los Alamos Daily Post was founded Feb. 7, 2012 by Owner/Publisher Carol A. Clark.