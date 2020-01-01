DPU To Undergo Billing Software Upgrade Jan. 2-3

DPU News:

An upgrade to the Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities’ billing software is scheduled for noon on Thursday, Jan. 2 through close of business on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.

As a result, customer care representatives’ ability to view customer account activity or process account changes will be limited until the upgrade has been completed.

Los Alamos County is upgrading its enterprise resource planning software, Tyler MUNIS, to a newer version and during this time many county systems will be down, including DPU’s billing software.

Customer care representatives will have the status of customer accounts only as of Jan. 1, 2020. Customers will still be able to make utility payments through the:

Customer Care Center windows at 1000 Central Ave. During the upgrade, staff will only be able to provide handwritten receipts;

Payment drop boxes in the parking lot and in the lobby of the Municipal Building at 1000 Central Ave., for those customers who do not need a receipt;

DPU’s third-party vendor Paymentus by phone or online at 1.866.417.0694 or https://ladpu.com/paymentus ; and

Enterprise Bank & Trust in Los Alamos and White Rock.

Customer requests to transfer utilities or make other account changes will be placed on hold until the successful completion of the software upgrade, expected by Friday evening, Jan. 3. “We thank our customers for their patience, while we make this transition,” Deputy Utilities Manager Robert Westervelt said.

Direct questions to the Customer Care Center, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at 505.662.8333 or CustomerCare@lacnm.us.

