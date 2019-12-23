DOE: Notice Of Draft EA For Construction And Operation Of Second Fiber Optic Circuit Route To LANL

Submitted by Carol A. Clark
on December 23, 2019 - 11:00am

DOE News:

This notice is to inform the public that the Department of Energy (DOE) National Nuclear Security Administration’s (NNSA) Los Alamos Field Office has published for public review and comment the Draft Environmental Assessment for the Construction and Operation of a Second Fiber Optic Circuit Route to Los Alamos National Laboratory (EA).

The purpose of the EA is to provide sufficient evidence and analysis for determining whether to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement or to issue a Finding of No Significant Impact.

NNSA is providing stakeholders and the public with a 30-day opportunity to review and comment on the draft EA (closes Jan. 24, 2020) prior to issuance of the final EA and decision document. The draft EA is posted online at https://www.energy.gov/node/4357684.  

Printed copies of the Draft EA may be requested from the NNSA Los Alamos Field Office NEPA Compliance Officer at the address and email listed below. Comments on the draft EA may be provided to NNSA by U.S. mail or email at the following addresses:

  • Mail: NNSA Los Alamos Field OfficeATTN: NEPA Compliance Officer – Fiber Optic Draft EA Comments3747 West Jemez RoadLos Alamos, NM 87544
  • Email: NA-LA_NCO@nnsa.doe.gov ... Subject line: Fiber Optic Draft EA Comments
Tags: 
Community
Environment
Nation
National Laboratory

Advertisements

Copyright © 2012-2019 Los Alamos Daily Post - the Official Newspaper of Record in Los Alamos County. This Site and all information contained here including, but not limited to, news stories, photographs, video, charts, graphs and graphics is the property of the Los Alamos Daily Post, unless otherwise noted. Permission to reprint in whole or in part is hereby granted, provided that the Los Alamos Daily Post and the author/photographer are properly cited. Opinions expressed by readers, columnists and other contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of the Los Alamos Daily Post. The Los Alamos Daily Post was founded Feb. 7, 2012 by Owner/Publisher Carol A. Clark.