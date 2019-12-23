DOE: Notice Of Draft EA For Construction And Operation Of Second Fiber Optic Circuit Route To LANL

DOE News:

This notice is to inform the public that the Department of Energy (DOE) National Nuclear Security Administration’s (NNSA) Los Alamos Field Office has published for public review and comment the Draft Environmental Assessment for the Construction and Operation of a Second Fiber Optic Circuit Route to Los Alamos National Laboratory (EA).

The purpose of the EA is to provide sufficient evidence and analysis for determining whether to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement or to issue a Finding of No Significant Impact.

NNSA is providing stakeholders and the public with a 30-day opportunity to review and comment on the draft EA (closes Jan. 24, 2020) prior to issuance of the final EA and decision document. The draft EA is posted online at https://www.energy.gov/node/4357684.

Printed copies of the Draft EA may be requested from the NNSA Los Alamos Field Office NEPA Compliance Officer at the address and email listed below. Comments on the draft EA may be provided to NNSA by U.S. mail or email at the following addresses: