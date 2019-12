DOE News:

WASHINGTON, D.C. ― The Mercury Export Ban Act (MEBA), as amended, assigned the Department of Energy (DOE) the responsibility for the long-term management and storage of elemental mercury. DOE has undertaken efforts to establish a facility for long-term management and storage of elemental mercury.

With respect to the facility, a DOE Record of Decision published in the Federal Register Dec. 6, designated Waste Control Specialists, LLC in Andrews County, Texas (WCS), as a DOE facility for the long-term management and storage of elemental mercury.

DOE has entered into a lease and services agreement with WCS for management and storage of elemental mercury delivered to the facility. WCS and DOE submitted to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality an application for a modification to the WCS storage permit, and the permit modification was approved Friday, Dec. 27.

The final rule on the fee for the long-term management and storage of elemental mercury was published Dec. 23 in the Federal Register. A copy of the Federal Register Notice is available at https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2019-12-23/pdf/2019-27672.pdf (Pages 70402-70410 [FR DOC# 2019-27672]).