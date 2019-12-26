DNCU Exemplifies Spirit Of Community Giving

DNCU staff from left, Priscila Marquez, Nicki Gallegos, Anne Kane, Cindy Martinez, Mandi George, Rita Zamora and Matthew Waldschmidt in front of DNCU at 1000 Trinity Dr. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com

This is the season for giving and spreading good cheer and Del Norte Credit Union (DNCU) employees have been doing just that during their annual 12 Days of Giving initiative.

Several unsuspecting shoppers have been surprised in the checkout line at Smith’s in Los Alamos and White Rock by DNCU employees gleefully informing them that their grocery bill is being paid.

“It’s so great to see their reaction ... at first they sort of look around wondering what’s going on and then they get really happy,” said DNCU Assistant Vice President – Finance Anne Kane, adding that this is the third year DNCU has conducted this holiday cheer-spreading event.

DNCU contributed some $20,000 to the community in a variety of ways in 2019.

Kane and several other members of the DNCU staff sat down Friday with the Los Alamos Daily Post to discuss DNCU’s philosophy of community involvement, employment and living in Los Alamos.

Kane moved to Los Alamos in 1972 and has worked at DNCU for more than three years.

“I appreciate the fact that DNCU lets me take the time to be involved in the community and to give back. Our CEO Chuck Valenti is wonderful and this is such a great place to work,” she said. “Also, I always admire how our community is like a close knit family and how we take care of each other … it’s one of the best things about living here,” Kane said.

Rita Zamora moved to Los Alamos in 1987 and became a member of DNCU that same year. She went to work for the organization more than 13 years ago and serves as automobile representative. DNCU partners with car dealerships in Santa Fe, which is of benefit to members, she said.

“It feels great working here … my job is to make sure our members get good advice before they go to purchase a vehicle,” Zamora said. “I conduct ‘How to Buy Cars’ seminars and they are our most popular seminars. Knowledge is power and we help our members become educated so they can make informed decisions. I have a wonderful job.”

Mortgage Loan Officer Mandi George moved to Los Alamos 28 years ago. On the job for two years, she also describes DNCU as a wonderful place to work.

“To me it feels like a big family,” she said. “Our motto is ‘Improving Lives’ and we take that very seriously. I really love helping people get into new homes … I love working here and I love living in this community.”

Assistant Vice President of Service Delivery Matthew Waldschmidt has worked at DNCU for more than 15 years. He was born in Los Alamos and grew up around the organization because his mother Suzanne Phillips was manager at the White Rock branch.

He discussed the many community organizations and events DNCU supports.

“We feel like it’s a mutual partnership between us and the community,” Waldschmidt said. “They created us to provide financial services and education … we’re a co-op so our members are our owners and it’s thanks to them that we can give back at such a high level.”

Included in the long list of organizations and events DNCU supported in 2019 alone is Los Alamos Public Schools through sponsoring numerous clubs and athletic activities, the annual golf tournament for The Family YMCA, educational programs at the Los Alamos Nature Center and the annual Secret City Summer Concert Series at Ashley Pond.

DNCU is the sole sponsor of the monthly Mobile Food Distribution program offered at the First Methodist Church in Los Alamos by The Food Depot. This distribution serves 250 people each month.

DNCU also supports projectY cowork and small businesses through networking and classes for Small Business Lending and Business Plans and Chamber Business After Hours.

DNCU is a major supporter of Los Alamos Commerce and Development Corporation events throughout the year including Trick or Treat on MainStreet, Mathamuseum at Sciencefest and supporting Chamberfest, Halloweekend, Small Business Saturday and Winterfest.

During the holiday season, DNCU hosts an annual coat drive – donating the coats collected to the Los Alamos Juvenile Justice Advisory Board for distribution to local children in need. DNCU provides Thanksgiving meals at Chamisa and Aspen elementary schools, sponsors Thanksgiving meals for Los Alamos Firefighters, sponsors and volunteers at the annual Breakfast with Santa hosted by Kiwanis Club and hosts Pictures with Santa in the DNCU branch in White Rock.

In addition to volunteering at local events, many staff members at DNCU also serve on non-profit boards throughout community.

To learn more about DNCU, visit www.dncu.org.