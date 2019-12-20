Despite Resistance ... Cockfighting Ban In U.S. Territories Takes Effect Today

A gamecock. Courtesy/wikipedia

Humane Society News:

A hard-won federal law goes into effect today to close a loophole that allowed cockfighters to continue operating in U.S. territories.

Supported by the Humane Society of the United States and Humane Society Legislative Fund, this law seeks to end a cruel practice that results in severe suffering and death for countless birds each year.

Regrettably, cockfighters in the territories have been putting up resistance and seeking to undermine the federal law. However, in late October, a federal district court for the District of Puerto Rico found that Congress was within its power to clarify that the existing federal ban on cockfighting in the U.S. states applies equally to the U.S. territories. Read more on this in a joint blog post by Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, and Sara Amundson, president of the Humane Society Legislative Fund.

“Cockfighting is a despicable business, pitting one animal against another for gambling and entertainment. The birds suffer terribly, and animal fighting is associated with violent crimes against people while also endangering public health,” said Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States. “Any attempts to defend cockfighting on the grounds of culture are simply misguided and should not be entertained.”