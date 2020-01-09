In-Depth Marketing And Communications Workshop For Nonprofits Jan. 22

LACF News:

Is your non-profit organization looking to set or reset its marketing and communications plan?

The Los Alamos Community Foundation, in partnership with The Center for Nonprofit Excellence, offers an in-depth workshop on Marketing and Communications, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 at UNM-Los Alamos.

This workshop will examine your organization's current marketing and communications practices to ensure that they align with your mission and goals. You will develop an action plan with strategies that will build support for your work and grow your audience.

LACF recommends attendance by 2-3 staff members of your organization (including staff and/or board members). Your organization will leave the workshop with an immediately usable, measurable action plan.

This workshop will be facilitated by The Center For Nonprofit Excellence and based on the New Mexico Nonprofit Principles & Practices Guide. The cost is to $25 per person and includes lunch. Register here, or by going to www.losalamoscf.org.

About the Los Alamos Community Foundation:

Established in 2015, the focus of the Los Alamos Community Foundation is to improve the quality of life in our community by inspiring, facilitating and supporting enduring philanthropy, and building the capacity and success of our local nonprofit organizations. The Los Alamos Community Foundation currently stewards seven local endowment funds and total assets of more than $350,000. For more information about the Los Alamos Community Foundation, visit www.losalamoscf.org.