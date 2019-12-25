By DW DECKER

Los Alamos

A tribute to my sister who is a writer:

T’was the day before Christmas,

I didn’t want to get up.

But the dog licked my face

As if “Hey, what’s up?”

I put on my pants, and my socks with great care,

Then tripped on the carpet and fell down the stair.

The tree was dressed up with tinsel and bling,

But the cat got into it and tore down the whole thing.

I went to the kitchen to see what was the matter,

But I knocked over the turkey and it hit the floor with a splatter.

“Oh Donner, oh Blitzer” I yelled out of fright,

Christmas is ruined. I’m going back to bed. Good night!

EPILOGUE

I looked at my clock — 2:45 AM it screamed,

Oh my gosh, I said, this was all a dream!

To My Sister —

Best of luck, Christmas 2019

After-thought: FINAL EDIT

By the way, 12 days of Christmas,

I’ve got you beat.

It took me 12 minutes to come up with this feat!