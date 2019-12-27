Dance Arts Los Alamos Spring Registration Now Open
Scene from DALA production. Courtesy/DALA
DALA News:
Dance Arts Los Alamos Spring Registration now open. Classes start Jan. 4, 2020.
Register now for spring dance classes at danceartslosalamos.org. Dance Arts offers dance classes ages 18 months (Mommy and Me) and up. Early Childhood classes, Classical Ballet, Modern, Jazz, Hip-Hop, Musical Theater and more. Classes are offered in Los Alamos and White Rock.
Dance Arts Los Alamos is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization. Offering two stage performances per year and a variety of dance forms to all ages, Dance Arts Los Alamos has been serving the Los Alamos community since 1992.
